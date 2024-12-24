We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CNO Financial Group (CNO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CNO Financial (CNO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
CNO Financial is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNO Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CNO has moved about 32.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20.4% on average. This means that CNO Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, American Coastal Insurance (ACIC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.6%.
In American Coastal Insurance's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CNO Financial belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.7% so far this year, so CNO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
American Coastal Insurance, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved +26.3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on CNO Financial and American Coastal Insurance as they attempt to continue their solid performance.