Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet is one of 185 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, OLLI has moved about 54.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0%. This means that Ollie's Bargain Outlet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) . The stock is up 27.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Ingredion's current year EPS has increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ollie's Bargain Outlet belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.6% this year, meaning that OLLI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Ingredion belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 46-stock industry is currently ranked #159. The industry has moved -6.8% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Ingredion as they attempt to continue their solid performance.