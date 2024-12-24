We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MAKSY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Marks and Spencer Group PLC is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Marks and Spencer Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAKSY's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, MAKSY has returned 36.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 30%. This means that Marks and Spencer Group PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 74.7%.
In Shake Shack's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Marks and Spencer Group PLC belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 68.6% so far this year, so MAKSY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
In contrast, Shake Shack falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #134. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Marks and Spencer Group PLC and Shake Shack as they could maintain their solid performance.