Are Investors Undervaluing Brookfield Corporation (BN) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Brookfield Corporation (BN - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.12 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.85. Over the past 52 weeks, BN's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.46 and as low as 9.59, with a median of 11.40.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BN's P/B ratio of 0.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.70. Within the past 52 weeks, BN's P/B has been as high as 0.61 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.44.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BN has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.44.
Finally, our model also underscores that BN has a P/CF ratio of 8.11. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.84. Within the past 12 months, BN's P/CF has been as high as 8.90 and as low as 5.69, with a median of 6.52.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Brookfield Corporation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BN is an impressive value stock right now.