Is Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY - Free Report) . MAKSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.20 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 31.17. Over the last 12 months, MAKSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.50 and as low as 9.19, with a median of 11.98.
Another notable valuation metric for MAKSY is its P/B ratio of 2.73. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.91. MAKSY's P/B has been as high as 3.02 and as low as 1.58, with a median of 2.20, over the past year.
Tesco (TSCDY - Free Report) may be another strong Retail - Supermarkets stock to add to your shortlist. TSCDY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Shares of Tesco are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12.80 and a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 31.17 and 3.46, respectively.
TSCDY's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 14.63 and as low as 10.77, with a median of 12.80, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.51, all within the past year.
Additionally, Tesco has a P/B ratio of 2.16 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 7.91. For TSCDY, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.32, as low as 1.60, with a median of 1.92 over the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Marks and Spencer Group and Tesco are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MAKSY and TSCDY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.