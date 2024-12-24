We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Fox (FOXA) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Fox (FOXA - Free Report) . FOXA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.82, which compares to its industry's average of 29.35. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.85 and as low as 7.82, with a median of 9.20.
Investors will also notice that FOXA has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FOXA's industry has an average PEG of 1.88 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA's PEG has been as high as 2.07 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 1.11.
We should also highlight that FOXA has a P/B ratio of 1.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.53. Within the past 52 weeks, FOXA's P/B has been as high as 1.99 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.50.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that FOXA has a P/CF ratio of 9.90. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.20. Over the past year, FOXA's P/CF has been as high as 12.45 and as low as 7.27, with a median of 9.32.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fox's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FOXA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.