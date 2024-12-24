Paylocity Holding ( PCTY Quick Quote PCTY - Free Report) shares have risen 48.7% over the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 14.4% and 7.4%, respectively. Over the same time frame, Paylocity Holding had outperformed shares of its competitors, including Paycom Software ( PAYC Quick Quote PAYC - Free Report) , Paychex ( PAYX Quick Quote PAYX - Free Report) and Workday ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) . In the past six months, PAYC, PAYX and WDAY returned 46.1%, 11.4% and 22.1%, respectively. Its improved sales execution and continued investments in product innovation and technology advancements are the reasons for this outperformance. The company's consistent efforts toward expanding its portfolio through organic as well as inorganic has solidified its position as the top provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions efficiently catering to a wide range of customers. In addition to its strong dedication to promoting innovation and providing the most cutting-edge software platform in the market, the company's initiative to use generative artificial intelligence (AI) continues to support its top-line growth. PCTY Shares Benefit From a Robust Portfolio
Paylocity Stock Rises 49% in 6 Months: What Should Investors Do?
Paylocity Holding (PCTY - Free Report) shares have risen 48.7% over the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 14.4% and 7.4%, respectively.
Over the same time frame, Paylocity Holding had outperformed shares of its competitors, including Paycom Software (PAYC - Free Report) , Paychex (PAYX - Free Report) and Workday (WDAY - Free Report) . In the past six months, PAYC, PAYX and WDAY returned 46.1%, 11.4% and 22.1%, respectively.
Its improved sales execution and continued investments in product innovation and technology advancements are the reasons for this outperformance.
The company's consistent efforts toward expanding its portfolio through organic as well as inorganic has solidified its position as the top provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions efficiently catering to a wide range of customers.
In addition to its strong dedication to promoting innovation and providing the most cutting-edge software platform in the market, the company's initiative to use generative artificial intelligence (AI) continues to support its top-line growth.
PCTY Shares Benefit From a Robust Portfolio
As the first provider of HCM solutions to integrate generative AI into its platform, Paylocity has been at the forefront. To improve HR procedures and the employee experience, the company recently unveiled its AI Assistant, a sophisticated chatbot driven by conversational AI.
Throughout the platform, the Paylocity AI Assistant provides real-time contextual support, which simplifies HR-related tasks. This feature helps clients to quickly respond to employee questions and efficiently finish administrative tasks, which eventually improves the effectiveness of the Paylocity platform and the employee experience in general.
Recently, PCTY unveiled Headcount Planning, a new solution that brings together hiring managers, HR, Finance and Talent Acquisition to promote a more data-driven, integrated approach to workforce planning.
It enables companies to evaluate their headcount needs across the board proactively. It facilitates the management of approvals and workflows from the very beginning of forecasting to the creation of new positions. In order to keep up with the ever-evolving talent requirements as employees join, relocate, or depart the company, it also offers thorough reporting.
Strategic Acquisitions Enhance PCTY’s Prospects
Paylocity made a bold move with its most recent acquisition of Airbase Inc., a cutting-edge finance and spend management software program that integrates corporate cards, expense management, bill pay/accounts payable automation and procurement capabilities.
With the ability to manage all of their spending on a single platform, the acquisition of Airbase greatly expands PCTY's portfolio and provides HR and finance leaders with crucial integrated value. Also, the acquisition has expanded its total addressable market beyond HCM.
The integration of Paylocity's HCM platform and Airbase's financial solutions will enable enterprises handle all payroll and non-payroll expenses through a single interface, offering real-time visibility, a speedier financial close, improved planning and more robust financial controls.
Other noteworthy acquisitions made by Paylocity in recent years include Blue Marble Payroll, Cloudsnap and Trace. The company's portfolio has been strengthened by these acquisitions, which have also created new growth opportunities.
PCTY’s Promising Q2 and FY25 Guidance
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, PCTY expects total revenues to be in the range of $364-$369 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $366.8 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 12.4%.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, indicating a fall of 6.7% year over year.
Total revenues for 2025 are expected in the band of $1.535-$1.550 billion, indicating a rise of about 10% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.54 billion, indicating a 10.1% increase from fiscal 2024.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $6.53 per share, up 2.8% over the past 60 days, indicating a year-over-year fall of 0.6%.
Near-Term Risks Persist for Paylocity
Growing slowdown concerns amid the ongoing macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical issues have resulted in significant headcount reductions across Paylocity’s client base. The condition has been affecting the company’s business due to lower transaction volumes or loss of clients. Potential clients tend to lower their overall spending on payroll and other HCM services. We believe this will cause Paylocity to come under pressure, thereby reducing revenue growth potential in the near term.
Additionally, Paylocity's high valuation multiple restricts the stock's ability to rise. In comparison to the industry average of 3.01, PCTY is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 6.84.
Conclusion: Hold PCTY Stock for Now
Paylocity is a dominant force in the HCM market, as evidenced by its exceptional performance. Considering the company's consistent focus on diversifying its holdings, making strategic acquisitions and integrating AI, its long-term prospects appear bright. But with the stock's high valuation multiple and persistent macroeconomic uncertainties, caution is advised.
PCTY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), implying that existing investors should keep holding the stock while new buyers should wait for a better entry point into the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.