Image: Bigstock
NIO Introduces Compact & Affordable Firefly Alongside New ET9 Sedan
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) introduced its second sub-brand and third overall BEV brand, Firefly, at NIO Day 2024, coinciding with the presale launch of the Firefly flagship model, which shares the same name. This premium boutique small car debuts in China at RMB 148,800, which is equivalent to the discounted price of the electric Mini Cooper.
Firefly competes with BMW’s MINI and Mercedes-Benz’s Smart. Per William Li, founder of NIO, Firefly offers a compact size compared with a Smart car and is smarter than a MINI. Like other NIO models, the Firefly supports battery swaps, suggesting a potential battery-as-a-service (BaaS) rental option upon official release.
Since its first announcement, Firefly was envisioned as an affordable global EV line, including its expansion to Europe. Sales in China are set to start in April 2025, followed by a European launch in the first half of the same year, with local partners handling distribution.
NIO also introduced the new ET9 sedan, which has already generated significant interest. Priced at RMB 788,000 for the standard trim with a battery, the ET9 undercuts its previously announced presale price of RMB 800,000. A BaaS version will be available at RMB 660,000, with a monthly battery rental fee of RMB 1,128. NIO also introduced a limited launch edition trim of ET9 priced at RMB 818,000 and capped it at 999 units. Per CnEVPost, all the units sold out in China within 24 hours, surpassing expectations.
The ET9 super plush Standard trim offers a four-seat sedan layout with dimensions of 5,325 mm in length, 2,017 mm in width and 1,621 mm in height as well as a 3,250 mm wheelbase. It features NIO’s proprietary Shenji NX9031 autonomous driving chip, equivalent to four mainstream smart driving chips and is equipped with two such units. The ET9’s dual electric motors produce a combined 520 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. It also offers a 105-liter frunk capacity. The first deliveries of the ET9 in China are scheduled for March 2025, beginning with the already sold-out limited edition. NIO has not yet provided a timeline for when sales and deliveries will commence in Europe.
