Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HELE vs. ELF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors looking for stocks in the Cosmetics sector might want to consider either Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) or e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Helen of Troy has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while e.l.f. Beauty has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that HELE is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

HELE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.57, while ELF has a forward P/E of 35.78. We also note that HELE has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74.

Another notable valuation metric for HELE is its P/B ratio of 0.90. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ELF has a P/B of 9.99.

Based on these metrics and many more, HELE holds a Value grade of A, while ELF has a Value grade of F.

HELE is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that HELE is likely the superior value option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper