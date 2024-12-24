FactSet Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1, Increase Y/Y

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. ( FDS Quick Quote FDS - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
The stock price has not witnessed any significant impact of the earnings beat since the company released results on Dec. 19.
FDS’s earnings per share (excluding 48 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.4 beat the consensus mark by 1.6% and increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $568.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gained 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s shares have gained 17.3% in the past six months, outperforming the 11.4% rally of the
industry it belongs to and 9.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. FactSet’s Revenues in Detail
Organic revenues increased 4.7% year over year to $567.7 million. Region-wise, organic revenue growth was 5.2% for the Americas, 2.7% for the EMEA and 6.2% for the Asia Pacific.
Revenues generated from the Americas segment were $367.2 million, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing our estimate of $363.3 million. Revenues from the EMEA were $143.8 million, an increase of 3% from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $144.1 million. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were $57.7 million, marking 6.3% growth on a year-over-year basis but missing our expectation of $56.3 million.
FDS’s ASV Plus Professional Services
FactSet’s Annual Subscription Value (“ASV”) plus professional services was $2.3 billion. Organic ASV plus professional services were $2.3 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter. The buy-side organic ASV growth rate was 4.3% and the sell-side organic ASV growth rate was 3.5%. Nearly 82% of organic ASV was generated by the buy-side and the rest by sell-side firms.
Organic ASV generated from the United States was $1.5 billion, increasing 5.1% from the year-ago quarter. Organic ASV from the EMEA was $572.4 million, gaining 3.8% year over year. Organic ASV from the Asia Pacific was $229 million, up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
FactSet added 32 clients in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by an increase in partners, private equity and venture capital and wealth, taking the total to 8,217. The annual client retention rate was 90%.
Operating Results for FDS
The adjusted operating income was $213.8 million, which increased 4.8% from the year-ago quarter and beat our estimate by a slight margin. The adjusted operating margin of 37.6% was flat with the year-ago quarter.
FactSet’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash-equivalent balance of $289.2 compared with $423 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The long-term debt was $1.3 billion compared with $1.2 billion in the preceding quarter.
FDS generated $86.4 million in cash from operating activities. However, its capital expenditure was $25.9 million. The free cash flow utilized was $60.5 million.
FY25 Guidance for FDS
For fiscal 2025, the company raised its revenue expectation to $2.28-$2.31 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $2.18-$2.19 billion. The mid-point of the guided range ($2.29 billion) is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion.
FDS raised its anticipation for earnings per share to $16.8-$17.4 compared with the previous quarter’s view of $16-$16.4. The mid-point ($17.1) of the guided range is lower than the consensus estimate for earnings of $17.2 per share. The adjusted operating margin expectation was lowered to 36-37% from the preceding quarter’s view of 37-37.5%.
FactSet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Earnings Snapshot of FactSet’s Peers Corpay ( CPAY Quick Quote CPAY - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
CPAY’s earnings per share of $5 beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus estimate marginally and grew 6% from the year-ago quarter.
Insperity, Inc. ( NSP Quick Quote NSP - Free Report) posted mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
NSP’s adjusted earnings (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) of 39 cents per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 21.9% but decreased 73.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally but increased from the year-ago quarter.
Image: Bigstock
FactSet Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1, Increase Y/Y
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
The stock price has not witnessed any significant impact of the earnings beat since the company released results on Dec. 19.
FDS’s earnings per share (excluding 48 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.4 beat the consensus mark by 1.6% and increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $568.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gained 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s shares have gained 17.3% in the past six months, outperforming the 11.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and 9.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote
FactSet’s Revenues in Detail
Organic revenues increased 4.7% year over year to $567.7 million. Region-wise, organic revenue growth was 5.2% for the Americas, 2.7% for the EMEA and 6.2% for the Asia Pacific.
Revenues generated from the Americas segment were $367.2 million, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing our estimate of $363.3 million. Revenues from the EMEA were $143.8 million, an increase of 3% from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $144.1 million. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were $57.7 million, marking 6.3% growth on a year-over-year basis but missing our expectation of $56.3 million.
FDS’s ASV Plus Professional Services
FactSet’s Annual Subscription Value (“ASV”) plus professional services was $2.3 billion. Organic ASV plus professional services were $2.3 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter. The buy-side organic ASV growth rate was 4.3% and the sell-side organic ASV growth rate was 3.5%. Nearly 82% of organic ASV was generated by the buy-side and the rest by sell-side firms.
Organic ASV generated from the United States was $1.5 billion, increasing 5.1% from the year-ago quarter. Organic ASV from the EMEA was $572.4 million, gaining 3.8% year over year. Organic ASV from the Asia Pacific was $229 million, up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
FactSet added 32 clients in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by an increase in partners, private equity and venture capital and wealth, taking the total to 8,217. The annual client retention rate was 90%.
Operating Results for FDS
The adjusted operating income was $213.8 million, which increased 4.8% from the year-ago quarter and beat our estimate by a slight margin. The adjusted operating margin of 37.6% was flat with the year-ago quarter.
FactSet’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash-equivalent balance of $289.2 compared with $423 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The long-term debt was $1.3 billion compared with $1.2 billion in the preceding quarter.
FDS generated $86.4 million in cash from operating activities. However, its capital expenditure was $25.9 million. The free cash flow utilized was $60.5 million.
FY25 Guidance for FDS
For fiscal 2025, the company raised its revenue expectation to $2.28-$2.31 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $2.18-$2.19 billion. The mid-point of the guided range ($2.29 billion) is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion.
FDS raised its anticipation for earnings per share to $16.8-$17.4 compared with the previous quarter’s view of $16-$16.4. The mid-point ($17.1) of the guided range is lower than the consensus estimate for earnings of $17.2 per share. The adjusted operating margin expectation was lowered to 36-37% from the preceding quarter’s view of 37-37.5%.
FactSet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of FactSet’s Peers
Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
CPAY’s earnings per share of $5 beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus estimate marginally and grew 6% from the year-ago quarter.
Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) posted mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
NSP’s adjusted earnings (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) of 39 cents per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 21.9% but decreased 73.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally but increased from the year-ago quarter.