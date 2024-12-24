Should You Retain Federal Realty Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Federal Realty’s ( FRT Quick Quote FRT - Free Report) portfolio of premium retail assets in well-off communities with favorable demographics positions it aptly for growth. A focus on essential retail and efforts to develop mixed-use assets aimed at diversification are likely to benefit the retail REIT over the long term. A strong balance sheet provides it with ample liquidity. A healthy dividend distribution policy aids shareholder wealth. However, higher e-commerce adoption and elevated interest expenses are its concerns. What’s Aiding FRT Stock?
Federal Realty’s portfolio of premium retail assets — mainly situated in the major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles — along with a diverse tenant base, both national and local, positions it well for decent growth. The company has strategically selected the first-ring suburbs of nine major high-barrier markets. The sites enjoy 173,000 of the average population, with a $161,000 average household income and $10-plus billion of average spending power (calculated on a weighted-average basis in a three-mile radius), ensuring resilience and growth.
FRT enjoys a well-diversified tenant base of retailers, including industry giants like TJX Companies (
TJX Quick Quote TJX - Free Report) , Ahold Delhaize ( ADRNY Quick Quote ADRNY - Free Report) and CVS Corporation ( CVS Quick Quote CVS - Free Report) . This limits the company’s risk to any particular retail industry and positions it well for experiencing a stable source of rental revenues. With a well-located portfolio and 80% of its centers having a grocery component offering essential goods and services, FRT is poised to experience an improving leasing environment.
Federal Realty’s efforts to diversify its portfolio with residential and office properties are likely to pay off. Exploring the mixed-use development option, which has gained immense popularity in recent years, will enable the company to tap into growth opportunities in areas where people prefer to live, work and play. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had $850 million of mixed-use expansion projects in process. As of the same date, 12% of ABR came from residential properties, while 11% came from mixed-use office assets.
Federal Realty focuses on maintaining a decent balance sheet position with ample liquidity. The company exited the third quarter of 2024 with $1.35 billion of total liquidity in cash and credit facility. The annualized net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 5.5 as of Sept. 30. The company has no debt maturities remaining in 2024 and no material maturities until 2026.
Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticement for REIT shareholders and Federal Realty remains committed to that. The company has paid out uninterrupted dividends since its inception in 1962, and the latest hike in August marked the 57th consecutive year of common dividend increases by the company. Given the company’s solid operating platform, our FFO growth projections and balance sheet strength compared with industry counterparts, this dividend rate is expected to be sustainable in the upcoming period.
What’s Hurting FRT Stock?
The market is witnessing a shift in retail shopping from brick-and-mortar stores to Internet sales. Moreover, given the convenience of online shopping, it is likely to remain a popular choice among customers. This is expected to adversely impact the market share for brick-and-mortar stores.
Despite the Federal Reserve announcing rate cuts in recent times, the interest rate is still high and is a concern for Federal Realty. The company has a substantial debt burden, and its total debt as of Sept. 30, 2024, was approximately $4.47 billion. Our estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.2% in the company's 2024 interest expenses.
Shares of this retail REIT carrying Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have risen 12.9% over the past six months, underperforming the
industry’s upside of 14%. Analysts seem bearish on the same, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share being lowered marginally to $6.79 over the past two months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are
Regency Centers ( REG Quick Quote REG - Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group ( BRX Quick Quote BRX - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regency Centers’ current-year FFO per share has been revised marginally upward over the past month to $4.27.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brixmor’s 2024 FFO per share has been revised marginally northward over the past two months to $2.14.
Note:
Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
Image: Shutterstock
Should You Retain Federal Realty Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
Federal Realty’s (FRT - Free Report) portfolio of premium retail assets in well-off communities with favorable demographics positions it aptly for growth. A focus on essential retail and efforts to develop mixed-use assets aimed at diversification are likely to benefit the retail REIT over the long term. A strong balance sheet provides it with ample liquidity. A healthy dividend distribution policy aids shareholder wealth. However, higher e-commerce adoption and elevated interest expenses are its concerns.
What’s Aiding FRT Stock?
Federal Realty’s portfolio of premium retail assets — mainly situated in the major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles — along with a diverse tenant base, both national and local, positions it well for decent growth. The company has strategically selected the first-ring suburbs of nine major high-barrier markets. The sites enjoy 173,000 of the average population, with a $161,000 average household income and $10-plus billion of average spending power (calculated on a weighted-average basis in a three-mile radius), ensuring resilience and growth.
FRT enjoys a well-diversified tenant base of retailers, including industry giants like TJX Companies (TJX - Free Report) , Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY - Free Report) and CVS Corporation (CVS - Free Report) . This limits the company’s risk to any particular retail industry and positions it well for experiencing a stable source of rental revenues. With a well-located portfolio and 80% of its centers having a grocery component offering essential goods and services, FRT is poised to experience an improving leasing environment.
Federal Realty’s efforts to diversify its portfolio with residential and office properties are likely to pay off. Exploring the mixed-use development option, which has gained immense popularity in recent years, will enable the company to tap into growth opportunities in areas where people prefer to live, work and play. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had $850 million of mixed-use expansion projects in process. As of the same date, 12% of ABR came from residential properties, while 11% came from mixed-use office assets.
Federal Realty focuses on maintaining a decent balance sheet position with ample liquidity. The company exited the third quarter of 2024 with $1.35 billion of total liquidity in cash and credit facility. The annualized net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 5.5 as of Sept. 30. The company has no debt maturities remaining in 2024 and no material maturities until 2026.
Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticement for REIT shareholders and Federal Realty remains committed to that. The company has paid out uninterrupted dividends since its inception in 1962, and the latest hike in August marked the 57th consecutive year of common dividend increases by the company. Given the company’s solid operating platform, our FFO growth projections and balance sheet strength compared with industry counterparts, this dividend rate is expected to be sustainable in the upcoming period.
What’s Hurting FRT Stock?
The market is witnessing a shift in retail shopping from brick-and-mortar stores to Internet sales. Moreover, given the convenience of online shopping, it is likely to remain a popular choice among customers. This is expected to adversely impact the market share for brick-and-mortar stores.
Despite the Federal Reserve announcing rate cuts in recent times, the interest rate is still high and is a concern for Federal Realty. The company has a substantial debt burden, and its total debt as of Sept. 30, 2024, was approximately $4.47 billion. Our estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.2% in the company's 2024 interest expenses.
Shares of this retail REIT carrying Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have risen 12.9% over the past six months, underperforming the industry’s upside of 14%. Analysts seem bearish on the same, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share being lowered marginally to $6.79 over the past two months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Regency Centers (REG - Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (BRX - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regency Centers’ current-year FFO per share has been revised marginally upward over the past month to $4.27.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brixmor’s 2024 FFO per share has been revised marginally northward over the past two months to $2.14.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.