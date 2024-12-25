We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $112.56, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
The the stock of entertainment company has fallen by 3.97% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.45, signifying a 18.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.7 billion, up 4.87% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.41 per share and a revenue of $94.94 billion, indicating changes of +8.85% and +3.91%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% higher. Right now, Walt Disney possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Walt Disney is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.58, so one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
We can additionally observe that DIS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.