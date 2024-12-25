We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
McDonald's (MCD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $293.99, demonstrating a +0.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
The the stock of world's biggest hamburger chain has fallen by 1.65% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of McDonald's in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, down 3.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.52 billion, up 1.84% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.75 per share and revenue of $26.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.59% and +2.16%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for McDonald's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Currently, McDonald's is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, McDonald's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.79. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.79.
We can also see that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
