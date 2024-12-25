Citigroup (C) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Citigroup (
C Quick Quote C - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.1% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
The U.S. bank's shares have seen a decrease of 1.39% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 4.4% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 15, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.23, indicating a 46.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $19.5 billion, indicating a 11.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.88 per share and a revenue of $81 billion, indicating changes of -2.65% and +3.23%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher within the past month. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57.
We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

