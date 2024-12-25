We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Intel (INTC) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Intel (INTC - Free Report) standing at $20.40, reflecting a +0.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 18.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 77.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.77 billion, down 10.61% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.09 per share and a revenue of $52.59 billion, signifying shifts of -108.57% and -3.01%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Intel holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
