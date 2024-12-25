We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Whirlpool (WHR) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) closed at $116.55, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had lost 1.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Whirlpool in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 29, 2025. On that day, Whirlpool is projected to report earnings of $4.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.99%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.25 billion, showing a 16.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.27 per share and a revenue of $16.72 billion, indicating changes of -24.07% and -14.05%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Whirlpool is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Whirlpool has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.49.
The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
