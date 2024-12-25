Here's Why BellRing Brands (BRBR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw BellRing Brands (
BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) ending at $76.66, denoting a +0.68% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 1.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 3.78% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BellRing Brands in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 9.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $522.09 million, up 21.3% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion, indicating changes of +11.92% and +14.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BellRing Brands presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note BellRing Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.72, so one might conclude that BellRing Brands is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 2.57 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, positioning it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
