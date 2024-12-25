Dow Inc. (DOW) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (
DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) closed at $40.09, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
Shares of the materials science witnessed a loss of 12.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 9.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 23.26% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.5 billion, down 1.12% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.05 per share and a revenue of $43.14 billion, representing changes of -8.48% and -3.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dow Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.38% lower. Currently, Dow Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.44.
Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
