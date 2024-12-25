Is WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF (USMF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF (
USMF Quick Quote USMF - Free Report) made its debut on 06/29/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Managed by Wisdomtree, USMF has amassed assets over $366.92 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. USMF seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index before fees and expenses.
The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index is comprised of 200 U.S. companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors, value and quality measures, and two technical factors, momentum and correlation.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.28% for USMF, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.88%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
USMF's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 34.70% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Motorola Solutions Inc (
MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) accounts for about 1.48% of the fund's total assets, followed by Verisign Inc ( VRSN Quick Quote VRSN - Free Report) and Godaddy Inc - Class A ( GDDY Quick Quote GDDY - Free Report) .
USMF's top 10 holdings account for about 13.48% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, USMF has added roughly 21.33%, and is up about 21.81% in the last one year (as of 12/25/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $41.70 and $52.86.
USMF has a beta of 0.90 and standard deviation of 14.56% for the trailing three-year period. With about 202 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (
ITOT Quick Quote ITOT - Free Report) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ( VTI Quick Quote VTI - Free Report) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $65.59 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $464.22 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
