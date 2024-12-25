Is ACTDX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you have been looking for Muni - Bonds fund category, a potential starting could be Invesco High Yield Municipals Y (
ACTDX Quick Quote ACTDX - Free Report) . ACTDX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
Zacks categorizes ACTDX as Muni - Bonds, which is a segment packed with options. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states or local municipalities. These are generally used to finance construction of infrastructure, pay for schools, or other government functions. Some are backed by taxes (revenue bonds), while others are " general obligation " and may not be backed by a defined source. Investors usually appreciate the tax benefits that come with many municipal bonds, which are especially impressive for those in high tax brackets.
History of Fund/Manager
ACTDX finds itself in the Invesco family, based out of Kansas City, MO. Invesco High Yield Municipals Y debuted in March of 2006. Since then, ACTDX has accumulated assets of about $1.94 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 1.41%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -0.78%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 13.14%, the standard deviation of ACTDX over the past three years is 10.34%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 9.97% compared to the category average of 13.9%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
This fund has a beta of 0.99, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, ACTDX has a positive alpha of 0.75, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.
Ratings
Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, ACTDX has 15.8% in medium quality bonds, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of BBB, and focuses on medium quality securities.
However, it is worth noting that 50 % of the bonds in this fund are not ranked, so take the average quality level with a bit of caution.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, ACTDX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.16% compared to the category average of 0.93%. ACTDX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.
Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, Invesco High Yield Municipals Y ( ACTDX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat average choice for investors right now.
This could just be the start of your research on ACTDXin the Muni - Bonds category. Consider going to
www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds
