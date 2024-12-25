Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth O

(LCMMX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. LCMMX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. LCMMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.93%.

Vanguard Health Care Investor

(VGHCX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. VGHCX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 7.81%, expense ratio of 0.38% and management fee of 0.34%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund Institutional

(TORIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TORIX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. TORIX has an expense ratio of 0.92%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 18.02% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vanguard Health Care Inv (VGHCX) - free report >>

TORTOISE MLP & PIPELINE I (TORIX) - free report >>

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth O (LCMMX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings