See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vanguard Health Care Inv (VGHCX) - free report >>
TORTOISE MLP & PIPELINE I (TORIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vanguard Health Care Inv (VGHCX) - free report >>
TORTOISE MLP & PIPELINE I (TORIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth O(LCMMX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. LCMMX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. LCMMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.93%.
Vanguard Health Care Investor(VGHCX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. VGHCX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 7.81%, expense ratio of 0.38% and management fee of 0.34%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund Institutional(TORIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TORIX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. TORIX has an expense ratio of 0.92%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 18.02% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.