Is Gambling.com (GAMB) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Gambling.com Group Limited is one of 305 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gambling.com Group Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAMB's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, GAMB has moved about 47.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 23.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Gambling.com Group Limited is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Lesaka Technologies (LSAK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.3%.
For Lesaka Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Gambling.com Group Limited belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.6% so far this year, so GAMB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Lesaka Technologies falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 162 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +58.2%.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Gambling.com Group Limited and Lesaka Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.