We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Travelers Companies (TRV) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Travelers (TRV - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Travelers is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Travelers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRV's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, TRV has moved about 27.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 21.6%. This means that Travelers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
BGC Group (BGC - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.2%.
The consensus estimate for BGC Group's current year EPS has increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Travelers belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.4% so far this year, meaning that TRV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, BGC Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved +40.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Travelers and BGC Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.