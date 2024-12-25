We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Emcor Group is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, EME has gained about 115.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 15.3% on average. This means that Emcor Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) . The stock is up 60.4% year-to-date.
In Frontdoor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 92.4% this year, meaning that EME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Frontdoor falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #163. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Emcor Group and Frontdoor as they could maintain their solid performance.