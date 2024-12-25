We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Mission Produce (AVO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Mission Produce, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mission Produce, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO's full-year earnings has moved 36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that AVO has returned about 42.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 0.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Mission Produce, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.2%.
In Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Mission Produce, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.1% this year, meaning that AVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #165. The industry has moved -2.4% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Mission Produce, Inc. and Vita Coco Company, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.