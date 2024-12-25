We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 272 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ATAT has gained about 67.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 13.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Fox Corporation (FOX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 70.5%.
Over the past three months, Fox Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.6% so far this year, so ATAT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Fox Corporation, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved +58.3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Fox Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.