Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amazon is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, AMZN has gained about 50.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 31.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amazon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 77.3%.
The consensus estimate for Tapestry's current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amazon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.3% so far this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Tapestry belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved +41.2% year to date.
Amazon and Tapestry could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.