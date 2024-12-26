Is First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (
FTC Quick Quote FTC - Free Report) made its debut on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $1.15 billion, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. FTC is managed by First Trust Advisors. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Growth Index.
The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Growth Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Growth Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.58% for FTC, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.32%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
For FTC, it has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector --about 19.60% of the portfolio --while Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Applovin Corp. (class A) (
APP Quick Quote APP - Free Report) accounts for about 2.28% of total assets, followed by Palantir Technologies Inc. (class A) ( PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) and Axon Enterprise Inc. ( AXON Quick Quote AXON - Free Report) .
FTC's top 10 holdings account for about 12.78% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 30.27% and is up roughly 30.41% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/26/2024), respectively. FTC has traded between $106.19 and $149.09 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 19.57% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 188 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Growth ETF (
VUG Quick Quote VUG - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $159.56 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $328.60 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.
Bottom Line
