Suncor Energy Stock Rises 10% Year to Date: Time to Buy or Hold?

Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU Quick Quote SU - Free Report) has shown strong performance in a volatile oil market, with its share price rising by 9.8% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader oil and energy sector, which has gained 0.4% during the same timeframe. Moreover, the company has fared better than its peers in the Canadian Integrated Oil and Gas industry, including Cenovus Energy ( CVE Quick Quote CVE - Free Report) and Veren Inc. ( VRN Quick Quote VRN - Free Report) .
This Canada's premier integrated energy company makes money by extracting bitumen from oil sands, processing this into synthetic crude oil, refining it into petroleum products and then selling it to customers. It also owns gas stations and convenience stores, explores new oil and gas reserves, and trades energy commodities.
Let's take a closer look at the key factors behind the company’s strong year-to-date performance and assess whether this momentum will persist or not.
What Is Favoring SU Stock? Strong Financial Performance and Shareholder Returns: In the third quarter of 2024, SU generated C$3.8 billion in adjusted funds from operations and C$2.2 billion in free funds flow. The company returned C$1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, while achieving its C$8 billion net debt target. The dividend payout was increased 5%, reflecting confidence in future cash flows. Investors seeking stable income and value growth will likely be attracted to SU’s disciplined financial management and strong shareholder return framework. Record Operational Performance: SU delivered its best-ever third-quarter operational results, achieving upstream production of 829,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) and an exceptional refinery utilization rate of 105%. These results demonstrate the company’s ability to maximize asset efficiency and reliability, which directly contribute to its profitability. For investors, this consistent operational excellence signals strong management execution and offers confidence in Suncor's potential for sustained growth and profitability in both its upstream and downstream segments. Strategic Investments and Cost Efficiency: Suncor has implemented low-cost, high-impact projects, such as pipeline debottlenecking and upgrader optimization, which have significantly boosted production and profitability. Its cost management practices have lowered operating expenses while increasing production, demonstrating robust operating leverage. The focus on efficiency and strategic investments positions Suncor as a resilient company capable of delivering high returns even during periods of market volatility, making it a strong candidate for long-term investment. Long-Term Vision and Sustainability: SU has also invested in projects to improve long-term efficiency, such as pipeline capacity expansions and upgrades to Firebag’s diluent stripping process. These investments are designed to boost production and free funds flow, ensuring Suncor is well-positioned for continued growth.
Red Flags for Suncor Energy Commodity Price Dependency: Suncor’s profitability is heavily influenced by crude oil prices, which were lower in the third quarter compared to the earlier quarters. This dependence makes its earnings vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices, refining margins and natural gas costs, which can affect cash flow and returns. Investors seeking stability may find Suncor’s exposure to commodity price volatility a significant risk, particularly during periods of declining oil prices. Valuation Concerns: With a P/E ratio of 11.62, SU is trading above the sub-industry average of 10.99 for Canadian Integrated Oil and Gas companies. Given the recent rally, it seems much of the positive news may already be priced in. As an investor, it might be wise to wait for a pullback or more financial clarity before entering, as the stock could be approaching overvaluation based on current earnings and growth outlook. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Regional Risks in Canadian Operations: The quarterly results highlighted Suncor’s dependence on the Canadian market, which exposes the company to potential pipeline bottlenecks, regulatory shifts and labor market challenges. While the Trans Mountain expansion and other projects aim to alleviate infrastructure constraints, delays or cancellations could negatively impact SU’s ability to transport its products efficiently. Capital-Intensive Business Model: Despite its disciplined approach to capital allocation, SU's operations require significant ongoing investments in maintenance, exploration and technology upgrades. For instance, while its Fort Hills acquisition and pipeline expansions have generated incremental value, such projects are capital-intensive and may face delays or cost overruns. Investors seeking lower-risk, less capital-intensive opportunities may view this as a drawback .
Verdict for SU Stock
SU has several strengths, including strong financial performance, reliable shareholder returns and solid operational execution, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors. The company’s strategic focus on low-cost, high-impact projects and cost efficiency sets it up for continued growth and profitability. However, its reliance on commodity prices and regional risks in Canada could lead to volatility, which may be a concern for investors seeking stability. Additionally, SU’s higher valuation and capital-intensive business model might discourage investors, as it could limit flexibility and increase risks during challenging market conditions.
Considering the mix of strengths and risks, investors may want to wait for a better entry point rather than adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolio right away.
