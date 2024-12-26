We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Mirion Technologies (MIR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Mirion Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 305 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mirion Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIR's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that MIR has returned about 74.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 23.4%. This means that Mirion Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 46.6% year-to-date.
In Grab Holdings Limited's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Mirion Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 58.2% so far this year, so MIR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Grab Holdings Limited is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mirion Technologies, Inc. and Grab Holdings Limited as they could maintain their solid performance.