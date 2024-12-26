We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is DBS Group (DBSDY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DBS Group Holdings Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBSDY's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, DBSDY has returned 39.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 21.6%. As we can see, DBS Group Holdings Ltd is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 93.5%.
In Victory Capital Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, DBS Group Holdings Ltd belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that DBSDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Victory Capital Holdings, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #59. The industry has moved +38.6% so far this year.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Victory Capital Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.