Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Land's End (LE) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lands' End (LE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Lands' End is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lands' End is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LE's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, LE has returned 42% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 31.9%. As we can see, Lands' End is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.9%.
The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco Holdings' current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Lands' End belongs to the Retail - Catalog Shopping industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42% this year, meaning that LE is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, El Pollo Loco Holdings falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #125. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Lands' End and El Pollo Loco Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.