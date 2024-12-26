We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Brainsway (BWAY) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 1020 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWAY's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BWAY has returned about 44.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.8%. This shows that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 188%.
Over the past three months, Butterfly Network, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.4% so far this year, so BWAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Butterfly Network, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved -17% year to date.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Butterfly Network, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.