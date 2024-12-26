We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Ryanair (RYAAY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Ryanair (RYAAY - Free Report) . RYAAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.86 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.55. RYAAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.78 and as low as 8.35, with a median of 12.31, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is RYAAY's P/B ratio of 2.84. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.79. Within the past 52 weeks, RYAAY's P/B has been as high as 4.11 and as low as 2.55, with a median of 3.23.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ryanair is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RYAAY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.