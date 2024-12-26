We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
Capital City Bank Group (CCBG - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCBG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.05 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.19. CCBG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.98 and as low as 8.64, with a median of 9.80, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CCBG's P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCBG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.94. Over the past 12 months, CCBG's P/B has been as high as 1.41 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.11.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that CCBG has a P/CF ratio of 9.84. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CCBG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.37. Over the past 52 weeks, CCBG's P/CF has been as high as 10.59 and as low as 6.88, with a median of 7.75.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Capital City Bank Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CCBG is an impressive value stock right now.