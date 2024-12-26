MANH Climbs 31% Year to Date: Should Investors Buy the Stock?

Manhattan Associates ( MANH Quick Quote MANH - Free Report) , a leading global technology company in omnichannel and supply chain management, has appreciated 31.1% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, significantly outpacing the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s return of 19%. Over the same time frame, it outpaced its industry peers, including BlackBerry ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) , Autodesk ( ADSK Quick Quote ADSK - Free Report) and Blackbaud ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) . On a YTD basis, shares of BB and ADSK have gained 11.9% and 23.7% while BLKB lost 12.2%. This outperformance demonstrates Manhattan's strong business foundation and back-to-back strong revenue growth in the Cloud subscription segment. The company’s Cloud subscription revenues have registered more than 30% year-over-year growth in each of the three quarters of 2024. The market-leading innovative portfolio of MANH is fuelling its top-line growth by increasing demand for its solutions. Notable factors that contribute to the optimism surrounding MANH stock include omnichannel retail, growing opportunities throughout the supply chain and high customer satisfaction. Additionally, the increasing acceptance and integration of generative AI offerings (Gen AI) in practically every Manhattan solution is driving user and client base. Robust Portfolio to Bolster Growth for MANH
Earlier this month, several businesses implemented Manhattan Associates' suite of solutions to streamline their processes by switching to more automated systems.
In mid-December 2024, MANH proudly announced the successful implementation of Manhattan Active Maven by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, delivering faster, more accurate and personalized service to its clients. By harnessing the power of GenAI, Manhattan Active Maven provides advanced customer support chatbots and contact center agent features that effectively utilize extensive customer data and robust commerce capabilities integrated into Manhattan Active Omni. Earlier this month, Manhattan Associates announced that to meet the high standards of its customers and enhance forecast accuracy and visibility into replenishment cycles, Lamps Plus, the country's top specialty lighting retailer, has adopted the company's Demand Forecasting and Inventory Optimization solution. Lamps Plus chose Manhattan Associates as part of a continuous technology modernization initiative because it needed to improve its demand forecasting and inventory management skills.
In November 2024, Manhattan Associates announced that Manhattan Active Warehouse Management (WM) has been successfully deployed at all of its e-commerce fulfilment centers by WSI Supply Chain Solutions, one of the biggest privately held logistics firms in the United States. Receiving, picking, replenishing, and shipping are just a few of the fulfillment procedures that WSI has been able to streamline by implementing Manhattan Active WM.
In October 2024, Manhattan Associates revealed that Windsor, a well-known women's fashion retailer, has chosen Manhattan Active Point of Sale (POS) to offer its youthful, tech-savvy customers a smooth omnichannel shopping experience. With its powerful clienteling and customer engagement features, Manhattan Active POS is a next-generation, cloud-native retail solution that lets merchants sell, fulfil and interact with customers from any location. In May 2024, Manhattan Associates introduced two innovative solutions: Manhattan Assist and Manhattan Active Maven. Manhattan Assist incorporates advanced Generative AI capabilities across all solutions, while Active Maven focuses on customer service. These technologies aim to enhance client interactions and revolutionize customer engagement. Manhattan Assist is used daily by several clients, who use it to rapidly comprehend the wide range of features available in the application. Conclusion: Is MANH Stock a Buy?
MANH's technological innovations and efforts to distinguish itself in the market through its product offerings show its determination and long-term growth potential.
MANH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), implying that new investors should accumulate the stock now and existing investors should keep holding it. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
