industry’s growth of 40.1% Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Roadblocks for Robinhood Robinhood conducts its operations in a highly regulated industry that is scrutinized by many authorities. This exposes the company to excessive regulatory risks, leading to severe fines and penalties that may adversely impact its profitability. Heightened Regulatory Scrutinization: This September, the company faced a $3.9 million fine to settle crypto withdrawal failures. Last year, the company faced defeat in proceedings at the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court regarding the supervision of product features and marketing strategies and paid a penalty of $7.5 million. Moreover, pending lawsuits may result in further fines, negatively impacting the company’s financials. Robinhood has been recording huge SBC expenses relative to its net revenues. While the company witnessed only $227 million (11.7% of net revenues) during the first three quarters of 2024, it recorded $871 million (50.4%) in SBC expenses in 2023. Significant Share-Based Compensation Expenses: In 2022, it incurred expenses of $654 million (48.2%), while in 2021, the company incurred $1.57 billion in SBC expenses (86.6%) of revenues. Though the company aims to improve its compensation arrangement, significant SBC expenses will continue to dilute shareholders’ value in the near term. Robinhood's Peer Stocks Worth Considering
Estimates for BGC's current-year earnings have been revised 6.5% upward in the past 60 days. The company's shares have gained 10.1% in the past six months. Estimates for RJF's current-year earnings have been revised marginally upward in the past week. The company's shares have risen 23.5% in the past six months.
Rate Cuts & Strategic Buyouts Aid Robinhood Amid Huge SBC Costs
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) remains well-positioned for growth driven by lower rates, opportunistic acquisitions and rising transaction-based revenues. However, high regulatory risks alongside significant share-based compensation (SBC) expenses remain concerns.
Tailwinds For HOOD
Interest Rate Cuts to Aid Revenue Growth: Robinhood’s transaction-based revenues are likely to grow amid interest rate cuts as investors seek better returns by diversifying their portfolios into capital markets and alternative investments.
The metric reflected a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.4% over the last four years ended 2023, on the back of options and equities trading. The uptrend continued during the first three quarters of 2024, driven by higher options and crypto trading.
The company’s efforts to achieve a leading position in the active trader market alongside higher retail participation and secular tailwinds, such as a rising U.S. mobile banking population, will likely boost the company’s top-line expansion.
Product Diversification Efforts: Robinhood remains consistently engaged in expanding its product base to gain market share. Earlier this month, the company launched the Tax Lots feature for its investors. Further, last month, the company added four cryptocurrencies to its platform, moving the total number of cryptocurrencies available for trading to 19.
In October, HOOD introduced Index Options and Robinhood Legend to shift its focus to cater to web traders. Also, Robinhood launched Presidential Election event contracts, which witnessed massive success. In March, it introduced the Robinhood Gold Card for its Robinhood Gold Customers, entering into the credit card space. Moreover, it launched its trading app in the United Kingdom.
Also, the company intends to launch Futures, which it considers to be a nine-figure revenue business, in early 2025. Hence, rapid product innovations via vertical integration are expected to expand the company’s client base, enabling greater operating leverage and paving the way for sustained profitability.
Opportunistic Buyouts: HOOD has been engaged in strategic acquisitions to deepen its footprint within the United States and globally. This November, the company agreed to acquire TradePMR, venturing into the registered investment advisers (RIA) custody market.
Further, this July, the company purchased Pluto Capital Inc. to boost its AI capabilities and advisory technology. In June, Robinhood agreed to buy Bitstamp Ltd. to enhance its presence in the crypto space, globally and institutionally.
In December 2023, it acquired Chartr to accelerate the Sherwood media business, while in July, it acquired X1 Inc. to enter the credit card space. Such strategic expansion buyouts will continue to aid the company’s growth and establish its international presence.
HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, shares of the company have skyrocketed 210.7%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 40.1%
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Roadblocks for Robinhood
Heightened Regulatory Scrutinization: Robinhood conducts its operations in a highly regulated industry that is scrutinized by many authorities. This exposes the company to excessive regulatory risks, leading to severe fines and penalties that may adversely impact its profitability.
This September, the company faced a $3.9 million fine to settle crypto withdrawal failures. Last year, the company faced defeat in proceedings at the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court regarding the supervision of product features and marketing strategies and paid a penalty of $7.5 million. Moreover, pending lawsuits may result in further fines, negatively impacting the company’s financials.
Significant Share-Based Compensation Expenses: Robinhood has been recording huge SBC expenses relative to its net revenues. While the company witnessed only $227 million (11.7% of net revenues) during the first three quarters of 2024, it recorded $871 million (50.4%) in SBC expenses in 2023.
In 2022, it incurred expenses of $654 million (48.2%), while in 2021, the company incurred $1.57 billion in SBC expenses (86.6%) of revenues. Though the company aims to improve its compensation arrangement, significant SBC expenses will continue to dilute shareholders’ value in the near term.
Robinhood's Peer Stocks Worth Considering
Some better-ranked peer stocks worth considering are BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) and Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Estimates for BGC’s current-year earnings have been revised 6.5% upward in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 10.1% in the past six months.
Estimates for RJF’s current-year earnings have been revised marginally upward in the past week. The company’s shares have risen 23.5% in the past six months.