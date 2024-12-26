RGA Stock Trading at Discount to Industry at 1.24X: Time to Hold?

Reinsurance Group of America ( RGA Quick Quote RGA - Free Report) shares are trading at a discount to the Zacks Life Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.24X is lower than the industry average of 1.96X, the Finance sector’s 3.99X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 8.85X. The life insurer has a Value Score of A. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The insurer has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.3 million.
The stock remains attractively valued compared with Primerica, Inc. ( PRI Quick Quote PRI - Free Report) , Manulife Financial Corp. ( MFC Quick Quote MFC - Free Report) and Sun Life Financial Inc. ( SLF Quick Quote SLF - Free Report) . RGA shares have gained 31.1% over the past year outperforming the industry’s growth of 25.6%. The Zacks S&P 500 index and the Finance sector have returned 27.4% and 18.3%, respectively, in the said time frame. RGA Outperformes Industry, Sector, S&P in a Year Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Reinsurance Group’s Earnings Surprise History
Reinsurance Group has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.74%.
RGA’s Growth Projection Encourages
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $22.36 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 17.4%.
The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.4% from the corresponding 2024 estimates. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 10.4%, outperforming the industry average of 4.6%. RGA has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company. Reinsurance Group’s Return on Invested Capital
Its return on invested capital (ROIC) has increased every year, reflecting RGA’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 6.4%, higher than the industry average of 0.6%.
Factors Acting in Favor of RGA
Reinsurance Group is a leader in the traditional U.S. and Latin American markets. It has successfully expanded its product line with market-leading services, capabilities, expertise and innovation. Individual mortality has matured, providing a base for stable earnings and capital generation.
Significant value embedded in the in-force business is anticipated to generate predictable long-term earnings. Product-line expansion contributes to risk diversification. In Canada, Reinsurance Group is a market leader with solid growth and profitability. It has a sizable block of in-force business, which is a significant source of future earnings. Reinsurance Group expects longevity insurance, projected to witness steady demand, to experience long-term growth in the Canadian market. While longevity insurance provides a diversified income source, it also acts as a hedge to a large mortality position. Demand for protection products among the emerging global middle class and increasing demand for retirement, senior protection and savings products among aging populations create opportunities for growth in new business. RGA is well-capitalized and has access to multiple forms of capital. RGA expects to remain active in deploying capital in attractive growth opportunities while balancing returning excess capital to shareholders over time. RGA continues to ramp up technological inclusion with its product. This insurer is a global biometric liability reinsurance leader. Biometrics experience, which includes mortality, morbidity and longevity, over the last five quarters was favorable. The company’s free cash flow conversion has remained more than 85% over the last few quarters, reflecting its solid earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 moved 0.3% north in the last 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism. Wealth Distribution
This global reinsurer has also been managing capital effectively via share buybacks, dividend payments and prudent investments. RGA expects to remain active in deploying capital into attractive growth opportunities in organic flow and in-force block transactions and returning excess capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company exited the third quarter of 2024 with excess capital of around $0.7 billion, reflecting a solid capital position.
End Notes
New business volumes, favorable longevity experience, a diversified business and effective capital deployment should continue to favor RGA over the long term. The stock also has a
VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum. Coupled with the positives and the affordability of the stock, it is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
