XOM Stock Up 8% in a Year: Is Now the Time to Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In the past year,
Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) has gained 8.2%, surpassing the industry's 1.6% growth. XOM's long-term outlook remains promising, supported by a solid pipeline of profitable projects, its leading shareholder return and robust plans.
Before considering the appropriate investment strategy for the stock, let’s delve into some key fundamentals of this energy leader.
Driving ExxonMobil's Growth: Focus on Permian & Guyana
With a strong focus on strengthening its presence in the Permian – the most prolific basin in the United States – ExxonMobil completed the acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources Company on May 3. With 1.4 million net acres of the combined company in the Delaware and Midland basins and an estimated 16 billion barrels of oil equivalent resource, ExxonMobil has greatly transformed its upstream portfolio.
ExxonMobil aims to double production in the Permian Basin from current levels to 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBoE/d) by 2030.
Similar to its operations in the Permian, ExxonMobil boasts a robust project pipeline in offshore Guyana resources. The company is well-positioned to generate significant returns from both Permian and Guyana due to low production costs in these assets.
Importantly, advantaged assets like the Permian Basin, Guyana, and liquefied natural gas play a pivotal role in ExxonMobil's upstream portfolio. By 2030, more than 60% of total upstream production will be derived from these assets, categorized as "advantaged" due to their lower cost of supply, higher returns, and strategic geographic positioning.
ExxonMobil's Integrated Model and Financial Discipline
Due to its integrated business model, ExxonMobil is well protected when oil prices decline. This is because, apart from exploration and production activities, the company has an extensive footprint in refining and chemical businesses.
During uncertain times, ExxonMobil can rely on its robust balance sheet. Compared to the industry’s composite stocks, which have a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 22.36%, ExxonMobil maintains a much lower ratio at 13.34%. Favorable commodity prices have enabled it to enhance its financial position and repay the debt incurred during the pandemic.
Chevron Corporation ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) is another integrated energy giant with a strong balance sheet. Belonging to the same industry, Chevron has a slightly higher debt-to-capitalization ratio of 14.13%. BP plc ( BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) , another major player in the integrated energy space, is also reducing its debt load, backed by higher oil prices and decreased capital spending. BP's debt-to-capitalization ratio is much higher at 41.82%.
The integrated energy giant plans to generate $165 billion in surplus cash flow over the 2025-2030 period, thanks to disciplined capital allocation and improved earnings power. This surplus cash will support increased shareholder distributions, including dividends and share repurchases, enhancing the company's track record of delivering consistent shareholder value.
ExxonMobil’s Vision: $30B for Clean Energy Solutions
ExxonMobil’s plans to invest $30 billion in low-carbon solutions from 2025 to 2030 underscore its commitment to sustainability and growth. A key focus is on carbon capture and storage networks and hydrogen facilities, including the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen plant in Baytown, producing near-carbon-free hydrogen. With 65% of investments targeting third-party emission reductions, this strategy aligns with global energy transition goals while leveraging ExxonMobil’s expertise to deliver strong returns.
Time to Keep an Eye on XOM?
Despite these promising developments, several uncertainties cloud the stock. While the company highlights its advantaged assets, much of its upstream production remains dependent on fossil fuels, leaving it vulnerable to regulatory challenges and market shifts amid the global energy transition.
Additionally, with its continued emphasis on oil and gas, ExxonMobil risks heightened scrutiny from environmental groups and stakeholders pushing for cleaner energy solutions.
Furthermore, the company’s plan to invest $140 billion in major projects and Permian Basin development by 2030 could become a financial strain if energy prices fail to meet expectations.
Despite these challenges, the integrated energy giant's long-term outlook remains strong. However, investors may want to approach cautiously and consider waiting for a more favorable entry point, as the stock, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), appears overvalued.
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The overvaluation is reflected in its current valuation of 6.30x trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/EBITDA, which trades at a premium compared to the industry average of 3.93x.
That said, Wall Street’s average price target for XOM suggests a potential upside of 22.5% from its recent closing price of $106.40, with the highest target reaching $147—representing a possible gain of 38.2%. This indicates that while the stock may be overvalued at present, current shareholders could still realize substantial short-term benefits.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Shutterstock
