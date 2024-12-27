We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) standing at $130.90, reflecting a -0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.
The cosmetics company's shares have seen an increase of 3.74% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $327.59 million, indicating a 20.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.60 per share and a revenue of $1.33 billion, indicating changes of +13.21% and +30.38%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. e.l.f. Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.6. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.34.
We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.68.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.