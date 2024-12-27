We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $42.68, indicating a +0.78% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 22.31% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8%.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% higher. Right now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.