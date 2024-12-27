Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Take-Two Interactive (
TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $187.16, demonstrating a +0.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had lost 0.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 18.31% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.39 billion, up 3.69% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.51 per share and a revenue of $5.61 billion, representing changes of 0% and +5.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Take-Two Interactive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Take-Two Interactive is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.44.
Also, we should mention that TTWO has a PEG ratio of 2.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 14, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
