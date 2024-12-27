Here's Why ServiceNow (NOW) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, ServiceNow (
NOW Quick Quote NOW - Free Report) reached $1,099.11, with a -0.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.
The maker of software that automates companies' technology operations's shares have seen an increase of 6.16% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ServiceNow in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.60, indicating a 15.76% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.96 billion, reflecting a 21.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
NOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $10.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.66% and +22.35%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ServiceNow. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, ServiceNow is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, ServiceNow is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.68 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that NOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why ServiceNow (NOW) Fell More Than Broader Market
In the latest market close, ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) reached $1,099.11, with a -0.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.
The maker of software that automates companies' technology operations's shares have seen an increase of 6.16% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ServiceNow in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.60, indicating a 15.76% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.96 billion, reflecting a 21.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
NOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $10.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.66% and +22.35%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ServiceNow. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, ServiceNow is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, ServiceNow is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.68 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that NOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.