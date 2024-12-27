We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MasterCard (MA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw MasterCard (MA - Free Report) ending at $536.15, denoting a +0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.
The processor of debit and credit card payments's shares have seen an increase of 0.63% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.59% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MasterCard in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.68, up 15.72% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.4 billion, showing a 12.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.47 per share and revenue of $28.07 billion, which would represent changes of +18.03% and +11.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. MasterCard is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MasterCard is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.04. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.6.
We can also see that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.28.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.