Why the Market Dipped But Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (
IBKR Quick Quote IBKR - Free Report) ending at $181.11, denoting a +0.34% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.
The company's stock has dropped by 5.65% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.70, marking a 11.84% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 13.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion, which would represent changes of +18.43% and +17.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.49 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.85.
It is also worth noting that IBKR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
