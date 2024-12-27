We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.40, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 1.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amkor Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.37, indicating a 22.92% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, down 5.78% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.48% and -2.52%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Amkor Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.57.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.