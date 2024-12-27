Teradyne (TER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teradyne (
TER Quick Quote TER - Free Report) closed at $130.84, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 20.23% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teradyne in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 13.92% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $740.68 million, reflecting a 10.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.17 per share and a revenue of $2.81 billion, indicating changes of +8.19% and +4.92%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teradyne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Teradyne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Teradyne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.01. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.08 of its industry.
One should further note that TER currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Teradyne (TER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
