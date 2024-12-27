We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hasbro (HAS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) closed at $57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Shares of the toy maker have depreciated by 10.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.37, reflecting a 2.63% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.03 billion, indicating a 20.28% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.93 per share and a revenue of $4.06 billion, signifying shifts of +56.57% and -18.82%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hasbro presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Hasbro is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.44.
It is also worth noting that HAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.