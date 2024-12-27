Kraft Heinz (KHC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Kraft Heinz (
KHC Quick Quote KHC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $30.55, demonstrating a -0.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago have depreciated by 4.04% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kraft Heinz in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.79, marking a 1.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.69 billion, indicating a 2.53% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $25.96 billion, which would represent changes of +1.01% and -2.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Kraft Heinz currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.23.
We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
