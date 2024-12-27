CyberArk (CYBR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw CyberArk (
CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) ending at $322.46, denoting a +0.58% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 0.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CyberArk in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.71, marking a 12.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $301.05 million, indicating a 34.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.94 per share and a revenue of $987.47 million, signifying shifts of +162.5% and +31.33%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.71% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, CyberArk boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CyberArk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 108.97. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.68.
One should further note that CYBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
